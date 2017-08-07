7 August 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Reiterates Commitment to Ikeja Model City Master Plan

The Lagos State Government on Sunday reiterated its commitment to achieving the objectives the renewed Ikeja Model City Master Plan originally conceived to address infrastructural challenges in the capital city.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, reiterated that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is desirous of making Ikeja a model city and would leave no stone unturned in actualizing the relocation of the Computer Village to the new site in Katangowa, Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area in line with the reviewed Master Plan.

According to the Commissioner, the Ikeja Model City Master Plan designated the present Computer Village for residential use and that the government will adhere to the plans to make the area more organized, serene and habitable.

Ayorinde explained that the State Government has not issued any permit to any individual or organization for the construction of an ICT specialized mall directly beside the newly built Ikeja Bus Terminal, adding that such move is not in sync with the state government's regeneration plan for the capital city.

The Commissioner said that as a sign of the state government's genuine commitment to the relocation of the Computer Village from Ikeja to Katangowa, the take-off of the Katangowa project is already in its final stage of implementation, even as the government is working round the clock towards ensuring its speedy completion.

He disclosed that the government had met with the executive members of Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN) where it (the government) reiterated its commitment to the relocation plan.

While urging the general public to disregard any insinuation that might be suggesting the possibility of a spurious ICT mall, the Commissioner stated that the current administration in the state acknowledges the entrepreneurial spirit of hardworking Lagosians who are contributing their quota to the growth and development of both the formal and informal sectors and would, therefore, continue to do its best to support their endeavours.

