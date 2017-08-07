7 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Explainer - Everything You Need to Know About Tuesday's Motion of No Confidence Debate

So what is at stake in the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma scheduled for Tuesday? Is it an opposition regime-change plot to oust the ANC government? Is the ANC correct in stressing the party-political system and party discipline as it closes ranks, as it has traditionally done in times of pressure, amid assertions only it can determine its internal affairs? Here are some facts, considerations and other matters ahead of Tuesday's scheduled motion of no confidence in the president, called under Section 102(2) of the Constitution. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Date, Time & Venue

Tuesday 14:00 in the National Assembly, in the absence of a possible postponement.

If National Assembly Speaker and ANC national chairperson Baleka Mbete decides on an open ballot there could be action in court (and judges move to their own time frames) because opposition parties are expected to challenge the rationality of Mbete's reasons for an open ballot. The decision on the voting format, as far as it is publicly known, is expected on Monday.

No one would object to a secret ballot, including the ANC which last month indicated to Mbete in response to her request for submissions that it would abide by...

