South Africa: Deputy Minister Manana Must Apologise and Resign Immediately

press release

The DA has learned with shock and anger about the alleged assault by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Mduduzi Manana, on a woman in a Johannesburg night club. We condemn this act in the strongest terms.

In our country which is plagued by unacceptably high levels of gender-based violence, this behaviour only seeks to normalise and perpetuate violence against women.

While we welcome that a criminal case has been opened against him, this is simply not enough.

Deputy Minister Manana must immediately apologise and then resign from his post. He is clearly unsuited to hold it.

If the ANC government were at all serious about protecting women, they would immediately suspend him pending a full and thorough investigation.

However, the ANC has a history of protecting those who break the law and clearly cannot be trusted to protect those they have been elected to serve.

Members of Parliament who breach the Ethics Act must be investigated by the Public Protector.

The DA will, therefore, report Deputy Minister Manana to the Public Protector for breaching section 2.1 (d) of the Executive Ethics Code, which states that Members of Parliament must "act in all respects in a manner that is consistent with the integrity of their office or the government."

The DA stands in solidarity with the victim and others who have been affected by gender-based violence. We will continue to work for a society where elected leaders do not feel they can attack women and get away with it.

Hlomela Bucwa MP

DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training