South Africa: Springboks Welcome New Sponsor

SA Rugby on Monday announced a major new backer when banking giant, FNB , was revealed as a Springbok sponsor.

FNB has agreed a three-year partnership which will see the bank's logo appear on the back of the Springbok jersey above the playing number.

It brings to five the number of major new partners to join the Springbok and SA Rugby family since the start of the year.

FNB's famous name will appear on the Springbok playing jersey for the first time in the Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Port Elizabeth on August 19.

"FNB's slogan is 'How can we help you' and during June we spent some time with its executives, staff and some of its corporate clients, explaining where we were as South African rugby and what our recovery strategy was for the Springboks and the game as part of a roadshow to South African business," said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

"FNB heard how they could help us and they have responded swiftly and decisively and we're absolutely delighted to welcome them to the family.

"FNB is one of South Africa's most respected brands - part of the national DNA, like the Springboks - and we greatly appreciate the support and confidence they have shown in the team and in rugby. We are sure we'll replay their investment."

Faye Mfikwe, FNB Chief Marketing Officer said: "As a proudly South African brand, we believe that this partnership symbolises our commitment to nation-building. As proven in South Africa over the last 20 years, sport has the amazing power to unite a nation, and there's no better representation of this than the Springboks' historic Rugby World Cup victories in 1995 and 2007."

Mfikwe says the timing of the partnership is perfectly in tune with the bank's renewed commitment to help every South African help themselves. She says the bank continues to demonstrate this commitment through its solutions as well as sponsorship properties which play a vital role in the development of grassroots talent.

"The ultimate dream for many young hopefuls is to be given the honour of representing their national team and our grassroots platforms are increasingly playing an important role in facilitating the realisation of such aspirations. To date, our sponsorship properties have enabled 30 young players to represent South Africa on the international stage in Springbok colours.

"The partnership with the Springboks is the pinnacle of our journey and as a brand, we remain committed to making a positive contribution that will take the country forward," concluded Mfikwe.

The partnership was launched at Montecasino at Fourways in Johannesburg on Monday. Springboks (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)

Source: Sport24