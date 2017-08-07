Tanzania: Police Strengthen Border Security Ahead of Kenya Polls

TANZANIA and Kenya Police are working closely to monitor movement of people across the border as citizens of the neighbouring East African Community (EAC) states are going to decide who will be their next president, tomorrow.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with 'Daily News' yesterday, Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Hamis Issah said Tanzania Police met with their counterparts, aiming at sharing intelligence information and strengthening security ahead of Kenya election.

The RPC said that during Kenyan elections, some people enter and stay into the country until the exercise is over fearing eruption of violence, adding that others with bad intentions may take this opportunity to enter Tanzania.

Citing Rombo District, the RPC said the movement is high all the time because of trade and blood relations but Kilimanjaro police will consider that while deploying officers who will be patrolling all the borders by foot, vehicles and motorcycles.

"Recently, we held a meeting with our counterparts from Kenya and we agreed to cooperate. The meeting also involved local leaders from both sides who have been put on alert as well," the Kilimanjaro police boss added.

Meanwhile, Kilimanjaro RPC Issah said he and his counterparts from Manyara, Tanga, Arusha and Mara have already organised their forces in all areas bordering Kenya, during the election.

The Commander also added that experience shows that during the Kenyan election, "It's harvesting time for local owners of guest houses because some enter into the country fearing eruptions of violence," adding that the cooperation from other State organs including Tanzania Revenue Authority, Immigration, Business Unit will keep the country in order.

In his region, the Commander said he has strengthened security in all borders of Mwanga, Same, Rombo and Siha districts and assured the public that, "everything is under control."

Kenyans will decide tomorrow through the ballot box after a fierce campaign involving the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta from Jubilee Party and Raila Odinga from The National Super Alliance (NASA).

In 2012, Uhuru, the son of the former Kenyan President and his running mate William Ruto emerged winners in presidential elections after scooping 6,173,433 votes while his close competitor Raila Odinga got 5,340,546 and Musalia Mudavadi came third with 483,981 votes.

Last week, another East African nation, Rwanda held a peaceful election whereby the incumbent President, Paul Kagame, defended his position after scooping 98 per cent of all votes cast.