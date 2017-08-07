7 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Congratulates Rwanda's Kagame On Re-Election

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated Rwandan president-elect Paul Kagame on his recent election victory, after sweeping through the vote last week.

In a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, Zuma reiterated "South Africa's commitment to continue working with the Rwandan government under the leadership of President Kagame to consolidate the political, economic and trade ties" between the two countries.

Kagame swept through the recently held vote with an election win record of 98.63% of the vote.

According to reports there had been little doubt that the 59-year-old would return to the helm of the east African nation which he has ruled with an iron fist since the end of the 1994 genocide.

Interim results published by the electoral commission on Sunday showed Kagame outdid his previous wins of 95% in 2003 and 93% in 2010.

The vote turnout was 96.42% of 6.9 million voters.

Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party - the only permitted critical opposition party - won just 0.45% of votes, beaten into third place by the little-known independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana with 0.72.

Both accepted their loss and vowed to continue in politics.

Source: News24

South Africa

