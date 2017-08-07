Visiting Harare City were unlucky to return to the capital with just a point following a superb performance against a lacklustre Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields yesterday.

Harare City took charge of the game from the first whistle, with their players' movement on and off the ball splendid.

The visitors were more comfortable on the ball than their hosts and pieced together some neat passes, building from the back, through the midfield into the final third, only to be let down by poor finishing.

It was, however, Highlanders who had the first attempt at goal in the eighth minute when striker Kalunga Tambwe tried a cheeky back heel that was blocked. He went on to toe poke the rebound into the side netting.

Highlanders midfielder Brian Banda tried a speculative effort a few metres from the centre-line in an attempt to catch goalkeeper Tatenda Munditi off his line, but he only succeeded in finding the top of the net.

The upright then came to Highlanders' rescue in the 24th minute to deny Jerry Chipangura a goal, with Bosso keeper Ariel Sibanda cleanly beaten.

On the half-hour mark, Chipangura was back in the thick of things after being sent through by Protasho Kabwe, but he failed to direct his effort on target in an attempt to lob the ball over the advancing Sibanda.

Defender Peace Tshuma, left-back Pritchard Mphelele, defensive midfielder Tendai Samanja, forwards Malvin Gaki, William Manondo and Chipangura were outstanding for Harare City.

Bosso coach Erol Akbay tried to counter Harare City's midfield by pulling out the ineffective Allen Gahadzikwa for King Nadolo in the 40th minute, a move welcomed by the fans.

How Simon Munawa remained on the pitch throughout the match is mystery. He was so pathetic and was constantly booed by the Bosso fans each time he was in possession.

Munawa looked confused and lost in the middle of the park.

Harare City nearly secured all three points when keeper Sibanda spilled Martin Vengesayi's cross in the 87th minute after being disturbed by Chipangura and the ball fell to Welcome Ndiweni, who blazed his effort into the stands with the goal yawning.

Harare City coach Philani Ncube rued his side's missed opportunities and even poked fun at Highlanders.

"We should have destroyed Highlanders in the first half, but we wasted our chances as we lacked brain in the final third. We came prepared for victory today because I know that psychologically they (Highlanders) are not strong without Cosmas Zulu," said Ncube.

Akbay conceded that Harare City were the better team.

"Harare City had more chances than us, as we gave them lots of space and the second ball belonged to them. I'm not happy at all with our performance because we made so many mistakes. This (poor performance) is unacceptable. Sometimes I don't understand these players; we have short strikers yet they keep on playing high balls. My focus is now on the next game in which I hope we will go with better attack," said Akbay. About the supporters' boos, Akbay, who announced last Thursday that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season said.

Teams:

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Benson Phiri, Erick Mudzingwa, Peter Mudhuwa, Tendai Ndlovu, Tendai Ngulube, Simon Munawa, Allen Gahadzikwa (King Nadolo, 40th minute), Brian Banda, Tambwe Kalunga (Ray Lunga, 61st minute), Godfrey Makaruse

Harare City: Tatenda Munditi, Peace Tshuma, Pritchard Mphelele, Edwin Madhanhanga, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Raymond Uchena, Tendai Samanja, Malvin Gaki (Tatenda Tumba, 69th minute), Protasho Kabwe (Martin Vengesayi, 53rd minute), William Manondo (Welcome Ndiweni, 87th minute), Jerry Chipangura

Latest log table:

P W D L F A GD Pts

Ngezi Platinum 20 12 4 4 35 19 16 40

Chicken Inn 20 12 3 5 21 9 12 39

*Dynamos 18 11 3 4 26 16 10 36

FC Platinum 19 9 9 1 19 9 10 36

How Mine 20 9 6 5 16 14 2 33

Highlanders 19 9 5 5 20 15 5 32

Black Rhinos 19 9 4 6 23 15 8 31

ZPC Kariba 20 8 5 7 19 17 2 29

Triangle United 20 7 7 6 19 19 0 28

Bulawayo City 19 7 3 9 21 22 -1 24

*Chapungu 19 6 6 7 13 15 -2 24

Harare City 20 5 7 8 13 14 -1 22

Shabanie Mine 20 5 7 8 13 19 -6 22

Yadah FC 20 5 6 9 15 22 -7 21

Hwange 20 5 5 9 17 24 -7 20

Caps United 14 4 5 5 18 16 2 17

Bantu Rovers 20 2 3 15 18 40 -22 9

Tsholotsho FC 20 0 8 12 9 30 -21 8

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Harare City . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0