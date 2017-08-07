Organisers of Busy Signal's show had a rude awakening after chaos marred the Jamaican chanter's gig at the Glamis Arena on Saturday.

The chanter, who had a tour to forget after he failed to perform in Bulawayo due to violence on Friday, nearly had another nightmarish event in Harare after poor sound disturbed his show while fans were agitated by sickening proceedings of the gig.

By 10pm, Busy Signal's band was still doing sound check which riled most fans in the show venue which prompted others to throw missiles. Local acts -- Freeman and Lady Squanda -- were made to perform with back tracks but poor sound continued to ruin the show.

It can be argued that the night belonged to Killer T who "killed" it with an inspiring act.

Backed by the superb Hot Property Band, it was clear that he had come well prepared for the show. Over the years, he seemed to struggle when it comes to the stage despite him boasting of a catalogue of hits.

However, poor sound continued after Killer T's act and emcees of the night, Merciless Zimbabwe and Etherton Beenie tried the best to contain the crowd that was becoming impatient. Busy Signal appeared on stage around 2am and put on polished two-hour performance which is set to remain engraved in the minds of many for a while.

He played sing along tracks such as "Protect My Life Jah", "Gambler", "Dreams of Brighter Days" and "One More Night" among others. There was more chaos after his performance as fans felt short-changed by show organisers.

Meanwhile, the Harare situation was better that the Bulawayo melee. Bongani Ndlovu from our Bulawayo Bureau reports that music lovers who thronged the Large City Hall car park on Friday to witness the show are bitter following a violence which ensued after Winky D refused to perform, disrupting the concert.

Despite the fact that the event was poorly organised as organisers din not pay most artistes and service providers and only started setting up a few hours before the show started, the night seemed promising as local artistes, Sandra Ndebele, Killer T, Cal Vin,

Mzoe 7 and Seh Calaz had kept the stage ablaze. Major problems however began when one of the MCs, Babongile Sikhonjwa announced that Tocky Vibes would be performing and as people geared up for the Mhai hit-makers act, they discovered he would not be performing as he had not travelled to Bulawayo because of payment issues. After moments of waiting, Mzoe 7 quickly took to the stage to cover up for the no show Tocky and he did a sterling job.

The Gafa - Winky D was to also make up for Tocky's absence but that was not to be as he ended not performing at all after encountering sound glitches which were likely caused by the change of set up to accommodate his live band. Winky D who could not do his sound check before the show as event organisers delayed with the stage and sound set up, had challenges as his microphone and other equipment was not plugged well - something which saw the P.A system switch off completely as he tried performing.

An agitated Winky D who never compromises on sound gave up and beckoned his band members off before ditching the stage in a huff, angering show goers who had parted with $10 to attend the festival. To show their discontent, people started throwing missiles on stage and in no time, the car park turned into a warzone leaving most artistes, including South Africa's Busiswa who was on the bill ready to take over from Winky D.

As others were throwing missiles, some opportunists had a field day as they took advantage of the melee and looted alcohol, snacks and other wares that were being sold by vendors.

One of the affected were Devine Assignments who had set up a bar to sell alcohol and other beverages. The company's director Biggie Chinoperekwei said they lost several thousands of dollars in stock.