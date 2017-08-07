Premier Bet Wizards FC and Master Security Services drew 3-3 to take home a point each in a TNM Super League match played at the Mulanje Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Master Security scored their goals through Vincent Nyaungulu, John Chalamanda and Sam Gunda while Yamikani Osman, Nikiza Aimable and Patrick Phiri were on target for Wizards FC.

The result means that, Wizards have moved a step up to fourth position with 19 points from 14 games while Master security are stuck on 13th position with 14 points.

The visitor Master Security could have collected maximum points but ended up spoiling the party after conceding a goal that levelled the scores in the dying minutes.

Wizards coach Coach Trevor Kajawa said the point gained was vital and hailed his troops for for their hard working spirit despite being trailing.

On his part, Master Security Assistant Coach Wrighton Mangani attributed the loss to poor officiation.

But Mangani said this will not affect their Sunday fixture against Red Lions at the Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

K.B 1 Azam 0 Super League defending champions Kamuzu Barracks have resurected and returned to winning ways following a narrow 1-0 win over visiting Azam Tigers in a match played at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Diouf Simaone scored the only goal of the match in the first half.

The soldiers are on position eight with 18 points from 13 games and are tied with three other teams namely Nyasa Big Bullets, Blue Eagles and fellow soldiers Mafco FC.

In Mzuzu, Civo started their Northern Region Tour on a high note after seeing off Moyale Barracks 3-0 courtesy of goals from Innocent Tanganyika, Joseph Dudu Kachule and Raphael Phiri.

Action continues on Sunday with Mzuni hosting Civo at Mzuzu Stadium, Red Lions welcoming Master Security, Blue Eagles facing Azam Tigers at Nankhaka while Nyasa Big Bullets face Be Forward Wanderers in a Blantyre derby staged at Bingu National Stadium.