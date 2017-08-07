Malawi: Tay Grin Adds Voice to Growing Support of Beauty Queen - Miss Malawi Ireland

The voice of reason has been heard. Hip hop star Tay Grin has added his comments to the growing support of prominent Malawians personalities who have backed contestants in the Miss Malawi Ireland pageant who have been subjected to brutal and cruel criticism on Facebook.

The crown was won by Grace Dehora Phiri, 20 a nursing student, while Yamikani Chikaoneka, 22 was named a first runner up with Shayna Irfan Shariff , 22 a second runner up. They are all accounting students in Dublin.

Since the contests the trio has been subjected to jibes on Facebook with others calling them "ugly" even "aliens" and other disparaging names.

But Tay Grin, real name Limbani Kalilani and also a He-for-She campaigner, who witnessed the contest in Dublin where he performed, has faulted the "horrendous comments" on social media platforms.

The artist took to his Instagram page to express his disappointment that "people can be that cruel."

He wrote: "I for one would like ti congratulate and encourage her [Miss Malawi Ireland Grace Dehora Phiri] and all the girls who took part to keep your head up, be strong and aspire for greatness. Let no one discourage you. You are all beautiful human beings and deserve to be respected in your own right."

The artist added that as a champion and campaigner for gender equality and promotion of girls' education, he backs the contestants who had a great catwalk and display of their Malawian beauty during the pageant.

"It took so much courage and determination to sign up and take part in this competition," he wrote.

Tay Grin urged fellow Malawians "to start loving and supporting each other."

He wrote: "What do we get from being negative?"

Former Malawian Big Brother Africa housemate and TV personality Fatima Nkata who is studying in United States of America also added her voice, saying she was also disappointed to see some women taking big role to attacking the beauty queens.

"I have been here before! Like these beautiful young queens, I have been dragged through hell backwards by people who only know my name but have no idea who I am,"Nkata wrote on Facebook.

"It is a sad reflection of the reason why ours [Malawi] is the only country in the world that officially places envy as a national enemy alongside hunger and disease. It is discouraging but I personally refuse to take ownership of it and lable it Malawians mentality. It is not a collective phenomenon... It is individuals that consciously make the choice to bring down others because of failure to address their own personal shortcomings," Nkata added.

Nkata philosophically argues that diamonds must first be polished before their true brilliance can be appreciated ands seeds must first be buried before they can grow.

Also backing the girls included Stanley Onjezani Kenani, a Malawian writer based in The Netherlands and social commentators based in South Africa, Joshua Chisa Mbele who argued on social media that the criticism was unacceptable.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :