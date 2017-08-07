Nyasa Big Bullets applied emergency brakes on cruising Be Forward Wanderers, when they defeated their rivals 1-0 in a TNM Super League match played before a huge crowd at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

Defender Emmanuel Zoya claimed the all important goal after eight minutes, when he sloted the ball home as Wanderers defence failed to deal with a corner kick by Fischer Kondowe.

Wanderers had several opportunities to level the scores but poor finishing coupled with selfishness on the part of their attackers let them down.

Bullets made a tactful change at half time, replacing midfielder Fischer Kondowe with defender George Nyirenda.

Wanderers brought in attacking midfielder Isaac Kaliayati and striker Peter Wadabwa for Rafik Mussa and Jafali Chande but Bullets were more organised in defence after adding the fourth defender.

The coming in of Jabulani Linje for Felix Zulu did not change things for the Nomads, who were lucky not to concede more in the second half.

This was the first loss for Wanderers in regulation time at the newly build Bingu Stadium, where they claimed two consecutive victories over their rivals in pre-season the Luso Bus Ipite and Wafawafa bonanza.

Wanderers coach Yasin Osman blamed the defeat on the missed first half scoring opportunities.

"Bullets had an early goal and we had chances to level scores but we squandered all the opportunities we had.

"In the second half, Bullets defended well and we had few chances. But I feel the better team lost today," said Osman.

His counterpart Elia Kananji praised his chances for playing to instructions.

"I know the players at Wanderers and I thank my boys for doing exactly what I told them," said Kanji.

With the win, Bullets have now moved from 18 to 31 points, seven points behind the league leaders, who are stuck on 38 points with 12 games played by both sides.