Second tier military side Cobbe Barracks has become the last team to secure a Carlsberg Cup Quarterfinal slot after beating TNM Super League side Blantyre United 2-0 in a match played at Balaka Stadium on Saturday 5th August 2017.

Cobbe will now face giants Nyasa Big Bullets who were on the waiting list following a draw conducted on Friday in Blantyre by the organisers Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

The Zomba based soldiers scored a goal in each half through their talisman Phillip Kishombe.

Kishombe scored the opening goal in the 27th minute and nearly increased the lead nine minutes later but his final touch went off target.

Sensing some danger, Blantyre United Care Taker Coach Safarao Pompi made a quick substitution bringing in Rafik Juma and rested Luwanda who had a dull afternoon.

Their dangerman Jidde Mbandambanda also wasn't impressive at the middle of the park as he was tightly marked.

However, United looked a rejuvinated side in the second half as they launched a number of fierce attacks but failed to utilize the chances.

Midway into the second half, temperes started to flare and things almost nearly got out of hand when a United player elbowed Strumph Msona for Cobbe leaving him with a deep cut ontop of the left eye.

Mbandambanda and Edson Mapira confronted each other but the referee Mercy Mziya was able to calm the situation without flashing any card.

After play resumed, visiting United worked hard with some brilliant touch and crosses from Ibrahim Sadik insearch of an equaliser but to no avail.

As everyone thought the game is will end by the same margin, Kishombe had different thoughts as he stretched himself to head in a cross from the left flank to make it 2-0 and beyond Blantyre United's reach.

After the final whistle, players from both sides nearly exchanged blows after puring insults and abusivee words towards each other.

Speaking in a postmatch interview with Nyasa Times, Blantyre United Care Taker Coach Pompi expressed disappointment and had no kind words for his charges.

"The biggest problems my boys did was to underrate our opponents. We didn't play our usual game because the players didnt follow the instructions. They played without focus and I am highly disappointed because when a team loses, it is the coach who look stupid" said Pompi.

He admitted the Carlsberg Cup exit will greatly affect their league performance.

"Cobbe didn't deserve to win this match so if we have managed to give away and lose this game, which team can we beat in the league?" wondered Pompi.

Cobbe has become the third team from lower league to reach the Carlsberg Cup Quarterfinal stage after Kasungu Medicals and Michiru Madrid.