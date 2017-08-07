Botswana: Khama Honours Police Officers

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama on August 4 bestowed some senior officers with Botswana Police Medal for Meritorious Service (BPM) and Botswana Police Distinguished Service Order (DSO) as part of Botswana Police Service's 133rd anniversary celebrations.

Among those who received the BPM are three senior assistant commissioners Messrs Stephen Tsheko, Goitsilwe Lesetedi and Moore Gondo.

President Khama further awarded 48 DSO to 25 senior officers and 25 officers from the rank of inspector to sergeant among them two retired sub-inspectors and a sergeant.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi and Minister of Defence, Justice and Security Mr Shaw Kgathi, on behalf of President Khama, bestowed Long Service and Good Conduct Medals to 163 officers among them two senior superintendents Messrs Maipelo Mmalane and Batani Mosipi, as well as Superintendent Masego Kgosikwena and four assistant superintendents.

Awarding of medals is a way of recognising and thanking deserving members of the BPS for their outstanding services and conduct in police duties.

Individuals of different ranks are awarded medals and this serve as moral boost to the officers.

Botswana Police started in 1884 and was known as Police Mobile Unit (PMU) until it graduated into the present day police community service which has many units including personnel.

Source : BOPA