Gaborone — Karabo Sibanda failed to proceed to the semi-finals of the ongoing IAAF World Championships on August 5.

The 400 metres runner raised the nation's hopes after proceeding to the final of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games where he put a brave fight and finished fifth with a time of 44:25

On August 5, Sibanda finished seventh with a time of 47:44.

In an interview, University of Botswana sport psychology, sociology of sport and track and field lecturer, Dr Tshepang Tshube said he suspected that Sibanda had not fully recovered from his recent injury.

"If that's the case, he should be following a strict injury rehabilitation programme. Secondly, it's possible that he has physically recovered, but is still dealing with the mental pain of the injury."

Dr Tshube said the athlete needed mental skills intervention programme to usher him back into competition, adding that he showed low confidence and self-esteem.

Sports journalist, Bapati Mmotlanyane also said Sibanda's body language off the blocks was not convincing.

He said although Sibanda tried to make amends on the back-straight, he failed to click into top gear, adding he was far from his usual self.

"It is no secret that he still looks rusty from that injury. Let's just hope he will turn the corner and instigate the team to a podium finish in the men's relays, but his performance leaves a lot to ponder for the coaches," he said.

Athletics analyst, Billy Tambula said Sibanda looked strong in the first 250 metres but did not have enough power to attack the last bend.

Tambula said the athlete had just came back from an injury, adding that it distracted his preparations and that he had only one race after the injury.

"From what I observed, he looked a bit uncomfortable on the home straight, but let's just hope he is alright," he said.

In the 400 metres women category, Christine Botlogetswe was booted out of the competition after finishing eighth with a time of 53:50.

Nijel Amos, Baboloki Thebe, Isaac Makwala, Amantle Montsho and Lydia Jele had on August 5 and August 6 respectively qualified for the semi-finals.

