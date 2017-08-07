7 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Two Die in Ntcheu Road Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Grace Kapatuka

Ntcheu — Two unknown people, a girl and a man died on Friday in a road accident at Kanyimbo Village in Ntcheu while seven others sustained minor injuries.

Confirming the development, Ntcheu Police publicist, Hastings Chigalu, said the two are not yet known.

"We are yet to identify the two deceased persons. We believe that the girl is aged between 11 and 13 years old and the man aged between 50 and 55 years old," said Chigalu

According to publicist, the accident happened on Friday afternoon when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Kanyimbo Village along Dedza- Ntcheu M1 road at around 14:00 hours killing the two on spot and wounding seven others.

The vehicle involved is a Toyota Hilux whose registration number LL 9009. It is reported to have been driven by Yesaya Palanjeta of Mmemo Village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala in the district who was driving from the direction of Dedza towards Ntcheu.

"Upon arrival at Kanyimbo village, he lost control of the vehicle and it swerved from the road to the far offside of the road where it overturned sideways and killed two unknown people on the spot," said the police PRO.

The seven people that sustained minor injuries were rushed to Ntcheu District Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment and the dead bodies were taken to the same hospital mortuary waiting to be identified.

Meanwhile, police are informing anyone who may be missing their loved ones to check with Ntcheu Police for identification of the bodies.

The man is black in complexion and was putting on a yellow top with black trouser and shoes while the girl is light in complexion and slim bodied.

The police are also reminding motorists that it is a crime punishable by law to carry passengers using pickups.

Malawi

President Mutharika Lauds the Power of Peace and Unity

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has touted peace, order, justice, security and unity as cornerstones that can… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.