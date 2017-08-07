Malawi: Two Die in Ntcheu Road Accident

Ntcheu — Two unknown people, a girl and a man died on Friday in a road accident at Kanyimbo Village in Ntcheu while seven others sustained minor injuries.

Confirming the development, Ntcheu Police publicist, Hastings Chigalu, said the two are not yet known.

"We are yet to identify the two deceased persons. We believe that the girl is aged between 11 and 13 years old and the man aged between 50 and 55 years old," said Chigalu

According to publicist, the accident happened on Friday afternoon when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Kanyimbo Village along Dedza- Ntcheu M1 road at around 14:00 hours killing the two on spot and wounding seven others.

The vehicle involved is a Toyota Hilux whose registration number LL 9009. It is reported to have been driven by Yesaya Palanjeta of Mmemo Village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala in the district who was driving from the direction of Dedza towards Ntcheu.

"Upon arrival at Kanyimbo village, he lost control of the vehicle and it swerved from the road to the far offside of the road where it overturned sideways and killed two unknown people on the spot," said the police PRO.

The seven people that sustained minor injuries were rushed to Ntcheu District Hospital where they are receiving medical treatment and the dead bodies were taken to the same hospital mortuary waiting to be identified.

Meanwhile, police are informing anyone who may be missing their loved ones to check with Ntcheu Police for identification of the bodies.

The man is black in complexion and was putting on a yellow top with black trouser and shoes while the girl is light in complexion and slim bodied.

The police are also reminding motorists that it is a crime punishable by law to carry passengers using pickups.