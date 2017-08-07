Malawi: School, Village Head Fight Over Land

Blantyre — A fight is failing to die between Village Headman Jordan who is under Traditional Authority Lundu and the school management for Ndalapa Primary School in Blantyre over a piece of land.

The development has resulted to the school losing out on some developmental projects because they do not have space to construct additional structures except for the land under contention.

According to the Head Teacher for Ndalapa Primary School, Stanly Mbandambanda, the village headman considers part of the school space as his and has refused the school to put up any structure.

Mbandambanda said each time the school management tried to construct something, the chief would come and demolish it, a development he described as worrisome and detrimental to the development of education in the country.

"Honesty, we are in trouble. The chief is a setback to whatever we plan to do at this school. We recently wanted to build toilets for girls but the moment he saw us clearing the area, he came and directed that we stop and we had to adhere to the directive. We really need help, at least there should be proper demarcation for the school," the head teacher complained.

He further said when school management tried to complain about matter, other village headmen whose children are benefiting from the school refused to pursue the matter saying they will be looked at as traitors.

Also commenting on the same, Frank Jasi, Chairperson for the school committee confirmed there being a wrangle between them and the traditional leader whom he describe as a stubborn person.

"He claims to be the owner of the land and he controls everything. Since we are only new people, we have no choice but to leave the situation as it. What is strange though is that the school is in his area and is benefiting his own children," explained Jasi.

When contacted, the village head blamed the school management saying the land it was fighting for is not what he donated to the community for the construction of the school.

Village Headman Jordan confidently said, it was the school that was encroaching his land hence he needed to protect it.

"What I gave them is enough, why do they want to get what is not theirs. They must utilize the available land," he said.

Moreover, the village headman said the school management does not involve him in developmental projects taking place at the school claiming that everything is being done in secret.

"They don't involve me in their committee discussions so how do I support them," he claimed.

Commenting on the remarks made by the local leader, the Head Teacher for Ndalapa Primary School said as per the rules of the school committee, a chief is not supposed to be a member but he can rather have a representative.

District Education Manager for Blantyre, Paul Chiphanda, told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that his office is not aware of the situation at Ndalapa Primary School which has over 714 pupils.

"I am not aware of the situation. Situations such as these are resolved by the communities themselves," said Chiphanda.