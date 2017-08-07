Lilongwe — Nyasa Big Bullets derby debutant defender, Emmanuel Zoya stunned league leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers with his eight minute tapping to enable his team claim 1-0 win in the TNM Super league encounter played Sunday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Bullets Goalkeeper, Ernest Kakhobwe rekindled back the memory derbies of late George "Amunantape" Waya against Wanderers when he made four brilliant saves.

Nomad's derby scorer Jafalie Chande was shadow of himself and Yamikani Chester failed to rise to the occasion to make rightful name in a debt encounter.

Bullets have 21 points from 12 games and have moved to position 4 while Wanderers still remain on summit with 28 points with same number of games played and points gap with their rivals is now reduced to seven.

This is second defeat for Wanderers in the capital and second in the season, the first was against much improved Civil Sporting through a 2-0 beating.

Bullets showed their intent to get an early goal in the first minutes through Brighton Munthali who combined well will captain Yamikani Fodya.

Bullets pressed hard and earned a corner kick which was neatly delivered by veteran Fisher Kondowe in the eighth minute when wanderers defence failed to clear their lines and Zoya hammered in a loose ball beating Richard Chipuwa in goals.

Wanderer's Felix Zulu could have levelled the scores in the 25th minute but his effort hit the post.

Two minutes later Wanderers launched an attack through a set piece from Stanley Sanudi's free kick but Precious Msosa header went over the bar.

Pressure was mounting towards Bullet's half when Chester broke through after dribble past Bashir Maunde but his shot went wide nine minutes to break.

Wanderers had two chances in the 61st and 68th minute through Msosa and Kaliati but Kakhobwe made brilliant saves.

Bullets' striker Msowoya could have twice buried the Nomads in the 70th and 72nd minute when he was put through by Manyenje and Mike Mkwate but failed to elude Chipuwa in goals.

Wanderers left back Bongani Kaipa drove a hard shot in the 80th minute by Kakhobwe saved it.

Even with just minutes left Wanderers fans remained glued to their seats as they hope for a miracle come back as they team kept on pushing in search for an equalizer.

Referee Ishmael Chizinga handled the counter professionally and had to add three more minutes to the game but no team utilise it to get a goal.

"Am happy we have been Wanderers at Bingu in a league game. They is a sweet revenge to us. They need to respect us," Nyasa Big Bullets Fan from Mchinji, Austin Simfukwe said after the game.

He said Bullets players need to be commended for defending their lone goal.

A Nomad Aubrey Chima said this is a wakeup call for our technical panel if we are to challenge for the title this season.

"We are now dropping vital points to big teams and this means every big team will be preparing well for us. We have a game against second placed Silver Strikers and I guess it will be a tough one also," he concluded.

The Bullets fans trooped out of the magnificent Bingu stadium in high spirit while singing songs of praise to their team.