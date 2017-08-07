Malawi: Salima Police Under Pressure to Release Illegal Gun Suspects

Salima — A reliable source from Salima Police has disclosed to Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the station has come under pressure to discharge four suspects arrested last week in connection with an illegal fire arm which they showing off at Livingstonia Beach Hotel.

According to the source, who is a senior police officer, but did not want to be named, the pressure to free the four increased on Thursday after the police apprehended the fourth suspects Reinford Mwangonde, who has been identified as a husband to the current ombudsman.

The source told Mana that Mwangonde was earlier arrested in Lilongwe on other charges but was handed over to Salima Police after he was named by the first suspect Nathan Chathyoka as the owner of the illegal gun.

"We have taken in Mwangonde because he has been mentioned as the owner of the gun and we are proceeding to take him to court together with the three," said the source.

The source further said that their investigations carried out since the gun was found have proved that the suspects have no license for the gun.

The police said that they have also found Mwangonde in possession of a licensed pump gun.

On Sunday morning, sympathizers of the four suspects including Martha Chizuma Mwangonde, the Ombudsman were seen around Salima Police talking to senior officers.

When contacted for comment, Police Public Relations Officer for Central Region Noriet Chihana, said that she had no information on the arrest of Mwangonde.

Efforts to talk to the Public Relations Officer for Salima Police, Gift Chitowe, were fruitless as he was not picking his phone.

Chathyoka and two others Manganizo Namba and Janipher Chakanika were arrested on 30th July after they were seen brandishing the suspected illegal gun at Sunbird Livingstonia Beach hotel.