Malawi: President Mutharika Lauds the Power of Peace and Unity

Lilongwe — President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has touted peace, order, justice, security and unity as cornerstones that can help the country achieve rapid national development.

The President made the remarks on Saturday during the launch of the Malawi National Defence and Security Prayers at the National Police Headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe which were held under the theme 'Praying for peace, integrity, unity and hard work'.

The prayers, which were initiated by the International Prayer Warriors General Centre Africa (IPWGCA), brought together all security agencies in the country like Malawi Police, Malawi Prison, Malawi Defence Force and the Immigration Department.

Professor Mutharika said if the country's citizenry is accorded the opportunity to live in a peaceful and just environment, they will be in a position to give birth to innovative ideas which will translate into national development.

"Every one of us has a role to play to ensure that there is peace and security in this country. Let us promote co-existence as neighbours and friends towards promoting national unity and together we can achieve more," he said.

He further asked officers from all the security organs in the country to trust in the power of God considering that the work they do is risky at times.

"We have to acknowledge the hand and power of God in our work. As we are serving the people, we should bear in mind that we are serving God as well. If we will depend on God beyond our human capacity, we will always prosper," he said.

In her remarks, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Obama Chiumia, said all security institutions in the country have a common goal of providing security to Malawian citizens and that is a goal they must stick to.

"The security prayers marks a new chapter in the country in the promotion of peace and security. We want to seek guidance from God for the good of our nation as we explore ways of ensuring that we have a peaceful nation, which is only focusing on working for development and not otherwise," said Chiumia.

Inspector General for Malawi Police, Dr Lexten Kachama, praised the cooperation and good working relationship that exists among the country's security agencies which he said has often times lessened the burden of their work.

"It is my prayer that we will continue to work together in discharge our duties. The cooperation that we have is priceless and our excellence is down to that fact," said Dr Kachama.