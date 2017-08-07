Inchope — The Mozambican government is mobilizing funds for the implementation of a new water supply project at the administrative post of Inchope, Gondola district, in the central province of Manica.

According to the Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, the project is budgeted at about 2.6 million US dollars and includes, among others, the construction of a 108 kilometres long pipeline from the Chicamba dam to Inchope.

The lack of potable water is one of the problems presented to the President at a rally held on Saturday, the last of his 3-day working visit to Manica.

"On your list of requests you mention the problem of lack of potable water which is also in our project's list. We know that it will cost plus or minus 2.6 million dollars. We are working together with the World Bank to mobilize funds, "said the President.

Nyusi expressed his conviction that the government will succeed in solving the problem, and with the implementation of the project about 16,000 to 19,000 residents of Inchope will have access to potable water.

Currently, the population of Inchope faces serious water problems due to its geographical location. Still worse is that opening of boreholes is basically impractical.

During the rally, the population also asked for the construction a new referral hospital, due to huge demand for health services.

Problems arise because Inchope is crossed by two important corridors, namely Mozambique's main north-south highway (EN1) and the National Road Number Six (EN6) (EN6), with the last linking the port of Beira to the town of Machipanda, in Manica

In response, Nyusi said that these are legitimate concerns which the government will address in due time.

"Therefore, your request is legitimate and is included in our project's list," said the President, stressing that other concerns presented at the rally will deserve due consideration.

"Strategically Inchope is place that needs a referral hospital. It is extremely important to have that hospital. In Inchope there are many problems, because it is junction of two main roads. Accidents occur," he said, adding, that the referral hospital could also assist patients who might get sick while on transit.

The population seized the opportunity to praise and encourage his commitment and efforts for the restoration of peace, increase production and productivity in the country.