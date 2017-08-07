Mozambique: Over 100,000 Houses to Be Built for Low Income Families

Maputo — The Mozambican government is planning to build about 100,000 houses across the country, over the next two years, for low-income families.

This is part of a government initiative called Integrated Program for Construction of Social Housing.

The Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, Carlos Bonete, cited in the daily newspaper "Noticias" says the plan "comes in good time, though ambitious in terms of goals and budget, taking into account the current socio-economic context."

Bonete, who was speaking at the just ended 3rd Coordinating Council of his ministry, declared that the program will require at least one billion US dollars for its Implementation.

Meanwhile, the government is engaging international partners and financial institutions to facilitate access to bank loans.

Like the government's five-year Government Plan, which prescribes construction of 35,000 homes by the end of 2019, this latest initiative will involve other parties, such as private institutions and individual citizens.

During the meeting, participants also debated a number of current issues, such as the government Economic and Social Plan (PES) for 2017, the role of the Engineering Laboratory of Mozambique (LEM), the quality of public works, and strategic actions for water supply in the Greater Maputo, as well as the challenges and perspectives for weight control on the country's roads.

As for midterm review of the PES for 2017, the minister said that some progress has been made, but more work is required to meet the targets.

He added that actions plans were compromised by political and military tension, floods in the central and northern regions of the country, as well as drought in the south. He also mentioned suspension of international aid, fall of foreign direct investment and depreciation of the metical against the major currencies as other obstacles.