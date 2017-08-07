Nigeria: Osinbajo Receives Nigerian Doctor Who Successfully Operated On Foetus in U.S.

Abuja — Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has received Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye, a United States-based Nigerian medical doctor who successfully led a medical team which operated on a foetus in Houston.

Osinbajo, according to a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, yesterday, said Nigeria produces the best in every way while its citizens continue to shine in various ways around the world.

He said as the government continues to do what is right in public service, the country is bound to reach the top globally.

Akande said Olutoye who secured global accolades for attaining that feat, had also been an active member of another medical team which separated a set of conjoined twins successfully in the US.

He said the team actually included two other Nigerian female doctors including his wife, Dr. Toyin Olutoye, an anaesthesiologist, and Dr. Oluyemisi Adeyemi-Fowode, a pediatric gynaecology fellow.

He added that Osinbajo further told Olutoye who was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by members of his family including his wife and parents that "our country continues to shine in various ways, your achievement is remakable in every sense. People are bound to wonder. It's the kind that fables are made of and this is from someone who is Nigerian-trained."

Akande further quoted him as saying "this country can be well run; we produce the best in every way, but it will take a lot of doing, by good men and women. This is what i have learnt in the past over two years here. If we do the right things, day by day, we'll change and improve the Nigerian situation significantly.

"The problem is not the about the availability of resources, but its the management," recalling how it is that the Federal Government is now doing more when funds are scarce than in the days when oil was selling at over $100 per barrel.

"When we were making over a $100 per barrel, we were owing oil JVC cash calls, not able to pay salaries and owing contractors. Now that we are down in earnings by 60%, we have sorted out the problem of cash calls and are able to support states to pay salaries."

The statement added that Olutoye, while speaking earlier, attributed his medical successes in the US to his Nigerian training and education up to the university level, noting that he is a graduate of Medicine from the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

"All we have achieved from primary to university is from Nigeria, and I believe that Nigeria will surpass what we have achieved out there," Olutoye was quoted as saying.

Akande said among his family members who were in the meeting was his father and Alani of Ido-Ani, Oba Olufemi Olutoye, a retired major-general.