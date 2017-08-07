Photo: The Herald

An Information Technology manager with Redan Petroleum (Pvt) Ltd, Emmanuel Posherai, died in a head-on collision in Tanzania on Saturday evening. He was 32.

Posherai had travelled to Tanzania to collect his vehicle - a Mercedes-Benz C200. Most Zimbabweans who import second-hand vehicles from Japan prefer using Dar es Salaam Port and drive over 2 000km back to Harare.

Posherai reportedly collided with a Toyota Coaster minibus while trying to overtake on a blind curve close to Songwe International Airport, Tanzania. A Zimbabwean based in Tanzania, Mr Blessing Mbeya - who witnessed the accident - said two passengers in the minibus died on the spot.

"Posherai died on the spot. Twenty-six people who were in the minibus were admitted at Ifisi Hospital," said Mr Mbeya. "I visited the hospital today (yesterday) and 11 of them are in a critical condition. Posherai's body was taken to the same hospital.

"He was overtaking on a blind curve when he saw the oncoming minibus. He tried to return to his lane but collided head-on with the vehicle." Redan finance manager Mr Champion Chiwara said they had lost a dedicated employee.

"He supported the company's IT department. He was jovial and shared jokes with everyone," he said.

Posherai's wife, Patience Chirume, was devastated and unable to talk. She is six months pregnant with the couple's first child. They married last year. Mourners are gathered No. 16, Cornwell Road, Avonlea, Harare.

Meanwhile, an accident involving three vehicles killed three people and injured nine on Thursday along the Harare-Chirundu Highway near Karoi, writes Noah Pito.

Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the accident occurred at the 204km peg around 6.20pm. This was after the driver of a Toyota Granvia carrying seven passengers overtook another vehicle and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Among the seven passengers in the Toyota Granvia were three Zimbabwe Republic Police officers stationed at Karoi Rural Police Station.

"The driver side-swiped the oncoming Toyota Corona on the driver's side and sustained head injuries that led to his death on the spot. As a result of the accident three people died while nine were injured. Two of the three have since been identied as Mark Reginald Nikisi (48) of Number 3855 Chiedza, Karoi, who was also an ex-police inspector in the ZRP and Mutsai Alec Mupanedengu (39) of Kygole Farm. The injured were ferried to Karoi Hospital for treatment," said Chief Supt Nyathi.

The body of the third deceased has not yet been identified. It is at Karoi Hospital Mortuary.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police continues to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution when overtaking and that they should not misjudge when overtaking. Drivers are urged to ensure that the road ahead is clear before overtaking. Police are in the process of identifying the third deceased person and the name will be announced once his next of kin have been notified," said Chief Supt Nyathi.