Nigeria: Anambra - PDP Will Win Governorship Race - Emeka

Abuja — A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince John Okechukwu Emeka, at the weekend said the party stands a good chance of securing victory at the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

Emeka who stated this last Friday when picked his expression of interest form at the party national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, said no group has the power to stop the Anambra State governorship election slated for August 12.

Speaking on the chances of PDP at the polls, Emeka said the decision to zone the governorship to Anambra North would enable the party to fight formidably in the election.

"He said: "The PDP constitution allows for a consensus candidate. And the elders of our party have taken the decision to zone the governorship to Anambra North. With this, we can provide a formidable front to confront whoever we'll face in the election.

In an interactive session with journalists, Emeka, a one-time Minister of State for Transportation, said the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that the election will not hold if Biafra is not granted an independent status, is not the solution to the people's challenges.

"I don't see how a group can stop an election in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. There are issues but we are addressing those issues. We have to restore our core values by bringing hope to the hopeless," he said.

On what stands him out in the pack of fellow aspirants, Emeka pointed out that his experience and entrepreneurship spirit are assets that are needed to transform Anambra into " a first class society.

"I believe I have it all it takes to provide credible leadership to make Anambra a first class society. I am an entrepreneur, a politician and I believe I have the experience too," adding that he would stop at nothing to make a difference if given the nod by the people to spearheaded leadership in the state.

He also promised to blend skills acquisition with education to tackle youth unemployment in the State.