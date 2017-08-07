7 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Purchasing Power Weakens Again in Sudan's Kordofan

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Obeid / Delling / Babanusa — Merchants in various towns in Kordofan are complaining about a further dwindling of purchasing power on the markets, as a result of the rise of the US Dollar against the Sudanese Pound (SDG).

The sales rapidly diminished in the past three weeks, because of the continuous increase in the prices of consumer goods, they told Radio Dabanga.

"As many basic commodities are imported, the prices are dependent on the Dollar rate," a merchant in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, said. "While most of the salaries remain the same."

Following the decision of Washington on 12 July to postpone the lifting of economic sanctions on Sudan on 12 July, street prices for the Dollar rose to an unprecedented SDG 20. On Friday, the US Dollar sold for SDG 21.8 on the Khartoum black market.

Traders in Delling in South Kordofan told Radio Dabanga that the prices of imported basic commodities increased by 20 per cent since mid-July.

A merchant in Babanusa in West Kordofan reported that the price of a 100 kg sack of wheat flour has risen from SDG 310 ($46) to SDG 350 ($52).

The prices of domestically produced goods, however, rose as well, because of the high costs of transportation, along with the levies imposed on them by local authorities, he explained. "The price of a 50 kg sack of sugar has risen from SDG 560 ($83) to SDG 650."

Last week, complaints about sky-rocketing prices of basic consumer goods reached Radio Dabanga from Kassala.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.