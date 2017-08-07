7 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Investigations Into Gangster Style Killing Finalised

By Maria Amakali

Windhoek — The investigations into the mafia-style killing of 35-year-old Malian national Gamby Maya have been finalised. A passerby discovered Maya's body at a dumping site in Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek on August 1 last year.

State prosecutor Mundia Cedric informed the court on Friday that police investigations into the matter have now been finalised and the State is ready for the suspect to take the stand and make his Section 119 plea.

It took almost a year for the investigations into the matter to be finalised.

At the centre of the case is Yemeni national Murad Esmail Ali Al-Hersh, whom the prosecution alleges to be the murderer.

The prosecution alleges that the 39-year-old Al-Hersh gunned down Maya as result of unlawful money dealings that turned sour.

It is alleged the deceased could not account for money given to him. Maya allegedly failed to account for US$150,000 (about N$2 million) of US$500,000 (N$6.8 million), and was killed because of it.

According to the substantial charge sheet, Al-Hersh unlawfully and with intent killed Maya at an open space in Kleine Kuppe.

Al-Hersh is being detained in police custody at the Windhoek Central Correctional Facility, since his arrest in August 2016.

The State has opposed to him being released on bail on grounds he will abscond from Namibia before his trial begins, since he has no fixed assets in the country.

Police reports indicate that Maya was discovered with a gunshot between his eyes. The report further indicates that Maya was shot in the head while he was seated in his green Hyundai Elantra sedan. The car was found abandoned in Olympia residential area.

During his arrest, Al-Hersh was found in possession of more than N$70,000, an amount which the police cannot link to the money of the deceased.

Al-Hersh was remanded in custody until his next appearance in court on August 11 for his plea.

