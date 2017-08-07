7 August 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Customs, Agencies Must Obey Presidential Orders

Tagged:

Related Topics

Apparently worried by the frustrations faced by industrialist in the hands of the Nigerian Customs, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Okechukwu Enelamah, has frowned at the unnecessary bureaucracy and bottlenecks enthroned by the agency in dealing with investors.

The minister, who was in Calabar on a one-day working visit to the Calabar Free Trade Zone (CFTZ) at the weekend, said the first thing is to make life easier for investors in terms of their operations, to ensure they are not unduly troubled.

Apparently not happy with the manner the officers delayed the opening of the containers for the country's digital switchover and Surface Mount Technology (SMT) lines belonging to Gospell Digital despite presidential directives, Enelamah said this does not augur well for business in the country as the customs are not independent of the federal government.

He said: "When I talk about presidential order on ease of doing business, it is all about implementation. It is a culture of service that we need. As a people, we are all guilty, in the sense that we have not had a culture of service to the degree that we should, and I think as a country, we should change."

On his part, the Group Managing Director, Gospell Digital, Godfrey Ohuabuma, expressed happiness that the minister witnessed the installation of the opening of the multi-billion naira factory which is already providing jobs for over 800 fresh university graduates.

The equipment had earlier arrived Apapa Ports since late June and was cleared to proceed to Calabar. The eight trucks laden with the equipments did not arrive Calabar till last Thursday evening.

However, the offloading had to wait because of customs' delay.

A mild drama ensued with the arrival of the minister who directed them to open the containers without further delay.

The customs boss who was nowhere to be found, suddenly emerged even as a junior officer had accompanied the equipments from Apapa to Calabar with all the documents but disappeared as soon as it arrived the zone.

Nigeria

Adebanjo Faults Acting President On Restructuring

Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, yesterday faulted the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinabjo, for describing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.