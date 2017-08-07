Kenya: LSK Official Muthui Kimani Found Dead in Nyeri

Law Society of Kenya Nyeri Vice Chairman Muthui Kimani has been found dead in a rental house in King'ong'o estate.

Mr Kimani's body was found dangling from a rafter in the empty room by tenants at 9am on Monday.

HANGING

Nyeri police boss Muinde Kioko confirmed the incident, saying Muthui, 44, was found hanging on a new sisal rope.

Residents of the plot described the deceased as an "outgoing and polite man."

"The residential plot is his property. He had came for normal visits and entered one room which was vacant," a resident, who sought anonymity due sensitivity of the matter, said.

"We were astonished... ,".

Police took Mr Kimani's body to Mathari Mission Hospital mortuary.

ADVOCATE

Mr Kioko said a post-mortem would be conducted to establish the cause of his death.

Mr Kimani was a High Court advocate handling criminal, civil and succession cases within Mt Kenya region and beyond.

LSK Nyeri Chairman Wahome Gikonyo said he received news of his deputy's death with was shock.

It is a big loss to the law fraternity, he said.

Mr Kimani, he said, was in charge of enforcing regulations in the law profession and was known for bursting fake lawyers in the region.