Liberia: Voter Cards Replacement Starts Today

The National Elections Commission (NEC) begins the replacement of lost and damaged voter cards throughout the country today, Monday 7 August. A press release issued by the Commission on Sunday night, 6 August says the replacement will be carried out at throughout the country including all the 73 electoral districts of Liberia and at all the Commission's 19 magisterial offices across the country.

The replacement process is one of the important dates on the 2017 elections calendar. The Commission is calling on all qualified voters, who might have lost or damaged their voting cards to turn out from Monday, 7 August to Saturday, 12 August to change the voter cards.

Section 3.5 (2) of the New Elections Law says in the event of loss or destruction of the voter registration cards, and after proof has been established, the registrar shall issue a new card for a minimum fee of five ($5.00) dollars to be paid in the Internal Revenue.

However, according to a NEC release, the Commission will replace the cards free of charge and at the centers near electorate. The Commission says during the replacement process, qualified voters who had problems with their photos during the Exhibition Exercise in June are also encouraged to turn out and have their photos retaken.

On February 1 this year, the NEC began the voter's registration with the process gaining less publicity.

The process aimed at preparing Liberians for the October 10 Representatives and Presidential elections in which over 20 political parties and independent candidates are expected to battle for the nation's highest seat, the presidency.