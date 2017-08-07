7 August 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberians Tired of Political Rhetoric

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Mondaye

The Standard Bearer of the All Liberian Party or ALP, Benoni W. Urey says Liberians are tired of political rhetoric, and need a person like him to make the country work.He made the assertion here on Friday, 4 August while serving as Commencement Speaker at the 30th graduation and convocation of the New Era International School System on Bushrod Island, outside Monrovia.

Speaking on the topic: "Let's Get Liberia Working", the Secretary-General of the ALP, Rev. David Kiamu, who represented Mr. Urey, says Mr. Urey is not in the presidential race for money and power, but because he is sick of how Liberia looks. He says when Liberia works, Liberians would have unhindered access to better education, health care delivery, public transportation and other basic social services that the country needs.

According to him, the All Liberian Party has come so that males and females in the country will have respect and dignity, improved wages, including provision of reliable water, electricity, sustainable agricultural networking and reconciliation.

Rev. Kiamu continues that an ALP-led government would ensure that its fifteen pillars for the nation, which include jobs creation, justice for all, respect for rule of law, low housing for all Liberians, and improved international relations, among others, would be fully implemented for the betterment of everyone.

He congratulates the 72 graduates of the New Era International School System for 100% passing the West African Examination Council or WAEC exams, which the nation will always be pride of.

For his part, the proprietor and Principal of the New Era International School System, Mr. Osei Tabi, recalls that this is the third time his noble institution has successfully passed the WEAC exams and congratulated the faculty staffs for a job well done. Mr. Tabi also unveils plan for the construction of a modern school building with grant provided by an unnamed source.

Liberia

UP Still in Rift?

While the departure from the Unity Party (UP) of top partisan Gbezhongar Findley was still being grappled with by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.