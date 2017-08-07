Liberians Tired of Political Rhetoric

The Standard Bearer of the All Liberian Party or ALP, Benoni W. Urey says Liberians are tired of political rhetoric, and need a person like him to make the country work.He made the assertion here on Friday, 4 August while serving as Commencement Speaker at the 30th graduation and convocation of the New Era International School System on Bushrod Island, outside Monrovia.

Speaking on the topic: "Let's Get Liberia Working", the Secretary-General of the ALP, Rev. David Kiamu, who represented Mr. Urey, says Mr. Urey is not in the presidential race for money and power, but because he is sick of how Liberia looks. He says when Liberia works, Liberians would have unhindered access to better education, health care delivery, public transportation and other basic social services that the country needs.

According to him, the All Liberian Party has come so that males and females in the country will have respect and dignity, improved wages, including provision of reliable water, electricity, sustainable agricultural networking and reconciliation.

Rev. Kiamu continues that an ALP-led government would ensure that its fifteen pillars for the nation, which include jobs creation, justice for all, respect for rule of law, low housing for all Liberians, and improved international relations, among others, would be fully implemented for the betterment of everyone.

He congratulates the 72 graduates of the New Era International School System for 100% passing the West African Examination Council or WAEC exams, which the nation will always be pride of.

For his part, the proprietor and Principal of the New Era International School System, Mr. Osei Tabi, recalls that this is the third time his noble institution has successfully passed the WEAC exams and congratulated the faculty staffs for a job well done. Mr. Tabi also unveils plan for the construction of a modern school building with grant provided by an unnamed source.