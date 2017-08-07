Nigeria: APDA to Decide On Participation in Anambra Guber Race

Abuja — One of the newly registered political parties, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), has said it will hold a National Executive Committee meeting tomorrow to consider its participation in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

In a statement jointly signed by the Interim Deputy National Chairman (South), Ayodele Fajibi Adebo and Interim National Organising Secretary, Saleh Barde, the party said it would also take decisions on date for its national convention, tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) and membership of the Board of Trustees.

The statement said the NEC would consider the constitution and adopt the financial statements of the party detailing the pre-registration expenses.

Meanwhile the National Chairman, Mallam Shitu Mohammed and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APDA at the weekend unveil it's Ekiti State chapter of the party where he charged the state working committee led by Mrs. Foluke Okeya to mobilise the state and get ready to take over government in the next year governorship election.

In his speech read to mammoth crowd that witnessed the unveiling, he said APDA is the next biggest thing in the country.

"As we begin a new democratic journey to salvage our dear nation and the unveiling of Ekiti chapter which is very strategic in the southwest of Nigeria at this material time as we approach the governorship election latter this year," he said.

Shittu said APDA is the birth of an ideological political party that believes in mobilising Nigerian youths and women to take charge of the destiny of this country.

"We have given 30 per cent of appointive and elective position to women in our party 25 per cent to youths and five per cent to the physically challenged. This a departure from the way things were done in the past. No party in Nigeria today has giving such to this critical stakeholder before now.

"We equally believe that the country must be restructure for development and there must be devolution of powers to states so as for states to develop without constitutional hindrances that have slow the pace of development in most states of the federation. We therefore appeal to National Assembly to revisit this bill that was voted against.

"We call on the fountain of knowledge people to come and embrace APDA and take ownership of this newborn baby and nurture it to restore the old glory of Ekiti.

The newly inaugurated state Chairman, Mrs. Foluke Okeya promised the national leadership of the party that they will rescue the state from stomach infrastructure governor and bring in a government that will set up industries for our teaming youths.