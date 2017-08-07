South Africa: Family of the Deceased Sought By Police

6 August 2017

Durban Central police are appealing to the members of the community to assist in locating the next of kin of the deceased white male. The deceased is aged between 50 and 52. It is alleged that on 26 June 2017 at about 08:45, the deceased was sleeping alongside Florence Nzama street outside HOY Park when he was allegedly assaulted with a brick on his right temporal region. He was certified dead at the scene. A murder case was opened at Durban Central for investigation. The deceased has short black hair and was wearing navy jacket, black pants and black shoes. Anyone with information on the next of kin or the identification of the deceased can contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Mthokozisi Msani on 064-0455596 office or 031 325 4041. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111. Any witnesses who witnessed the incident are also requested to come forward.

