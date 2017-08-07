7 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jordaan Takes Cheetahs Captain's Armband

Free State Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan has named his team for Wednesday's Currie Cup clash against the Pumas in Nelspruit (15:15 kick-off).

Flanker Niell Jordaan will captain a Cheetahs team showing several changes from the one which beat Western Province 30-17 late last month.

Jordaan takes the captain's armband from centre Francois Venter, who has been included in the Springbok squad for the Rugby Championship.

Up front, Ox Nche replaces Charles Marais at prop, with the latter providing cover off the bench.

Aranos Coetzee will start at tighthead prop, while Jacques du Toit also makes his return from injury at hooker, with Joseph Dweba moving to the bench.

Henco Venter starts at No 7 in place of Oupa Mohoje who is with the Springboks, while Currie Cup debutant Jasper Wiese takes the No 8 jersey in place of Springbok Uzair Cassiem.

In the backline, William Small-Smith moves to outside centre in place of Venter, while Rayno Benjamin comes in at left wing.

Junior Pokomela and JW Jonker are new additions on the bench.

Kick-off for Wednesday's clash at Mbombela Stadium is scheduled for 15:15.

Teams:

Free State Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Williams Small-Smith, 12 Rayno Benjamin, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Niell Jordaan (captain), 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justin Basson, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Charles Marais, 17 Joseph Dweba, 18 Rynier Bernardo, 19 Junior Pokomela, 20 Zee Mkhabela, 21 JW Jonker, 22 Malcolm Jaer

Pumas

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

