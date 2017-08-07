Liberia: Samira FC Proud of Making History

It was not a good moment for the Samira FC after bowing out of this years' FA Cup in the semi finals against ELWA United. The team lost to United 2-6 on aggregate after conceding a 0-2 defeat in the First leg and 2-4 in the Second leg.

But the Sinkor based side, nick named, The Scoring Scorpions is proud to have reached that stage of the competition; becoming the first Third division club to have entered into semi finals.

It was a huge task to reach that far having been paired against tough opponents from round one of the competition, but due to what the team described as proper preparation and determination and love for the game as key factors behind its success, it managed to have defeat three top opponents from the first division including current FA Cup holders, Monrovia Club Breweries, Mighty Barrolle and Jubilee FC.

Team Chief Executive Elvis Sirleaf congratulated his team for the good fight during its participation in the competition, adding that the team did not only enter the competition as participants, but to make an impact, "that I think we have done."

Having made history in the competition, the Scoring Scorpions through its Chief Executive, also frowned on some activities that occurred during the later stages of its participation.

According to Mr. Sirleaf, as football stake holders need to do more if football must improve in the country.

"I think we are playing a lip service every time we say we want to improve youth football, especially some of the actions coming from people at the helm of power within our association," he said.

Mr. Sirleaf, a former Deputy Director General at Renaissance Communication Inc, said it was his hope that his team and other teams will go into every match and play fairly and void of any influence. He expressed disappointment over the influence of a senior staff of the Football Association during the team's last match.

"When you have very senior staff of the Competition and the FA who also has serious ties to my opponents, a team owned by the current president of the Football Association, cheering for that side and sitting on the playing pitch screaming at people as we played both legs, I am sadly disappointed," Mr. Sirleaf narrated.

ELWA United sponsored by Srimex Oil and Gas Company, is believed to be owned by LFA boss Musa Bility, with affairs coordinated by the LFA Director of Competition, Ansu Dulleh.

Sirleaf said his team's concentration is now on the Regional Playoff games scheduled to be played in Bomi County, where the team hopes to qualify for the national playoff and subsequently the 2nd Division. He thanked his technical and administrative staff, the players, fans and supporters for standing with them through