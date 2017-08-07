7 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Dear ANC MPs - Do Not Be Diverted From These Priorities

analysis By Pregs Govender

In historic or catalytic moments, the role of individual and collective choice can determine the future, for the individuals involved and for generations who follow.

The day after you cast your vote is National Women's Day. In the 1950s, resistance to the pass laws was led by African women who incited insubordination across SA, culminating in the 1956 march. Their song was crystal clear; "You have touched the women you have touched a rock. You have dislodged a boulder. You will be crushed."

Twenty-thousand courageous women chose Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophie Williams-De Bruyn to hand over 100,000 signatures. Many women had to be insubordinate to men in their families and in their political organisations which opposed the march. Their courage led to greater recognition of women's political role in the ANC.

The women of 1956 inspired generations in villages, townships, factories, universities, political parties, trade unions, and religious organisations. In 1992, women united in a national coalition. An estimated two million women mobilised and ensured that SA's new Constitution recognised women's rights as human rights. Their mandate to MPs in 1994 enabled us to pursue and enact transformative laws affecting women's...

