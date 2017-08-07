7 August 2017

African National Congress (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Congratulates People of Rwanda On Peaceful Election

The African National Congress (ANC) congratulates the people of Rwanda on the holding of a peaceful election that saw the re-election of President Paul Kagame by a landslide win of 98.63% of the vote.

The elections in Rwanda were an expression of the will of the people: and significant affirmation of their continued faith in the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) and President Kagame to guide their country to prosperity and security. Under President Kagame's leadership Rwanda has made significant progress: becoming one of the strongest economies in East Africa. The country is also regularly lauded for its political stability.

The ANC views the conclusion of yet another successful poll in Africa as a clear indication that democratic advances continue across the continent- which should be encouraged. According to the country's National Electoral Commission, voter turnout in Rwanda's election was 96% of a total of 6.9 million voters.

The ANC notes that the RPF's contestors in the election have been gracious in defeat and have pledged to remain in politics to build their country. This too is a promising indication that democracy is alive and well in Africa.

Agenda 2063 of the African Union counts amongst its foremost aspirations 'an Africa of good governance, democracy, human rights, justice and the rule of law.'

The ANC congratulates President Kagame on his re-election and reaffirms its fraternal support for the RPF.

