Liberia: Cummings Described As 'Leader to Move Liberia Forward'

Leaders in the southeastern counties of Maryland and Grand Kru say Alexander B. Cummings is their choice for president. Elders, chiefs, women, and youth groups in seven town hall meetings in Grand Kru County gave Cummings their endorsements after similar meetings in Maryland County following the party's campaign program held on Saturday, August 6, at the Harper Sports Stadium.

Hundreds of ANC partisans and sympathizers led by standard bearer Cummings, his wife, Teresa, vice standard bearer Jeremiah Sulunteh and his daughters Geraldine and Tracy, marched through the principal streets of the city.

Many described the atmosphere as the "restoration of a political rally of the 1950s and 1960s, with a son of the soil walking around Harper campaigning for his kinsmen to vote him to the highest seat." Some in the crowd said they joined the parade to express their support for the ANC, because the last time they saw a parade in which a presidential candidate walked for five hours, instead of being driven in the usual convoy, was back in the 1980s.

"We the leaders of this county are grateful to God for this time. When President Tubman died we lost the chance to rule this country, but today God has given us a son, we have received him and are going to vote for him, a paramount chief said, adding, "he is going to be successful in Jesus' name." Another said, "We the owners of this land want to tell you, he is our candidate."

Standard Bearer Cummings and his VSB Sulunteh respond to the crowd in Harper

Sulunteh told the crowds that Liberians must take a political break from the past and vote for change. "This is the new narrative, take a political stamp and vote for change. Vote to leave behind the political excess baggage of nepotism, corruption... let's rally for that change," he said, adding that "The real change hails from Maryland."

Standard Bearer Cummings, said the journey of changing the country had now begun and reiterated his vow to create jobs, grow the economy focusing on agriculture, electricity, and water. He said his government will also use sports, music, and culture to transform the lives of Liberians.

"Liberia first," Mr. Cummings said. "We will find the money, find the resources, meet other governments to build our economy and change lives. We will reconstruct our wealth, pay members of the Legislature less and pay teachers, health workers, the police, soldiers and other civil servants better. "We will be the last to eat, meaning to take pay; the civil servants will take pay before us," declared Cummings.

"We will go after corrupt people, we will put them in jail and seize their properties. We will ensure that Liberians have a fair share - they will all take their share from the bowl of rice (the economy). As a son of Maryland - the Southeast, we will do it and stop the marginalization. We will build the roads and the schools... so vote for the ANC and all Legislative candidates," said the ANC leader.

Town Hall Meetings

The bad roads and lack of schools and scholarships for their children were overwhelmingly stressed by elders of Grand Kru County. The administrator of the Grand Kru School System expressed appreciation to Cummings for his financial aid to students from academic 2015 through 2017. "We appreciate your support to the tutorial classes and to the WAEC examinations from which 73 students of both Barclayville Central High and P.G. Wollor High Schools benefited," he said.

"Mr. Cummings did not only organize tutorial classes for WAEC candidates, but also provided funding to compensate teachers for conducting the tutorials. He also provided refreshment for students, stationery for schools, and above all reimbursed the WAEC fees of all 73 students."

Cummings team also visited Gengbetee and Buah towns, Barclayville, Suehn, Gblebo, Duogbo and Banweh towns in Grand Kru where elders and others spoke about the lack of education and bad roads. In his town hall meetings in Mayland County, including Wlowein Town, Besekein, Gblolobo and Pleebo, the people expressed similar concerns about the lack of education and poor road conditions.

The ANC standard bearer thanked the people for their support and urged them to believe in themselves, in their towns and counties and vote for different leaders to change their lives.