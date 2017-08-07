Liberia: Liscr Championship Delayed

Relegated Invincible Eleven (IE) over the weekend became a stumbling block for LISCR FC's third championship celebration after pressuring the league leaders to come from a goal down to level the scores at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

IE got the curtain raiser from the spot in the 33rd minute after Sekou Kamara converted the penalty, before LISCR through striker Christopher Jackson leveled the score in the 40th minute after also perfectly sending goalkeeper James Kolubah the wrong way from the penalty spot.

LISCR enjoyed having the first opportunity that could have put them ahead in the first 10 minutes after forward Prince Urey dribbled past goalkeeper Kolubah, but did not apply much force to get the ball to the back of the net.

Two minutes later, Augustine Touyoun of IE got a one-on-one opportunity but was denied by goalkeeper Prince Wlame.

With the scores leveled at half time, the league leaders returned to the second half more eager for the three points that could have crowned them champions. They had another chance in the early minutes of the second half, but striker Robert Mensah's header from forward Urey's cross hit the crossbar.

The remaining minutes of the second half were played in IE's half with the leader's mounting pressure. Coach Manneh later increased his attacking force by introducing forward Varney Sando and striker Trokon Myers, but the relegated Yellow Boys kept their defensive wall tight, preventing the leaders from achieving their dream.

In the last quarter, LISCR forward Prince Urey was brought down in the penalty area but referee Jerry Yekeh did not rule for a penalty.

A win for LISCR could have recorded the club's third championship success and Coach Tapha Manneh's first competitive title with the club after signing a three-year deal with the club.

Saturday's result extended LISCR's lead to three points ahead of second place Barrack Young Controllers. The winner of the championship will now be decided on the final results of the LISCR FC versus Keitrace FC encounter and defending champions BYC versus relegation threatened LPRC-Oilers match.