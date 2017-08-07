Liberia: High School Championships in Semi Finals

Victory Chapel will today take on E. Jonathan Goodridge in the first kickball encounter in the semi-finals of the National High School Soccer and Kickball Championship at the Alpha Oldtimers Sports Field in Monrovia. In the second game, Arthur F. Kulah will clash with Nathan E. Gibson.

At the same venue, in soccer AGM will take on St. Simon in the first game and the second game will see World Wide Mission going against Nathan E. Gibson.

The 2017 tournament is organized under the auspices of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai and by the Veteran Sports Committee.

The tournament comprised 480 teams (240 soccer teams and 240 kickball teams), and started in April and is expected to end on August 24.

The objective of the tournament is to promote sports and education as an inseparable component of youth development.

The following are results from Wednesday, August 2, at the Right to Play soccer pitch:

Kickball: Victory Chapel 2, E. Jonathan Goodridge 0; Nathan E. Gibson 3, Amos P. Warner 1; World Wide Mission 9, Soul Clinic 8.

Soccer: 1st AGM 2, Dominion 1; St. Simons 5, Richard Nixon 4 (penalties); World Wide Mission 2, Bethlehem Baptist 1.

Kickball: E. Jonathan Goodridge 5, Wells-Hairston Gardnersville 3; Arthur F. Kulah 3, James Doe Young 1.

Soccer: James Doe Young 4, Wells-Hairston Gardnersville 2; True Vine 2, Arthur F. Kulah 1, held at the ETMI sports pitch.

Results on August 3: Kickball: Victory Chapel 6, World Wide Mission 4; Jonathan E. Goodridge 1, Nathan E. Gibson 0.

Soccer: 1st AGM 1, Nathan E. Gibson 0; St. Simon 2, True Vine 0; World Wide Mission 2, James Doe Young 0.

Meanwhile, the protest committee has released findings of protests filed by World Wide Mission against the Apostolic Foundation.

The committee said World Wide Mission filed a protest against four players, wearing numbers 4, 8, 9 and 10. It was confirmed that Lucee Massaquoi who wore jersey number 9, is currently enrolled at the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (MVTC), though she graduated from the school in 2016.

The committee therefore awarded the points to World Wide Mission and using the law guiding the tournament, said the player will not compete in the tournament in the next edition.

Another protest result involved Amos Warner High against New Destiny for fielding two illegal players.

The protest committee, after investigating, found that player Onsay Kpawah (#4) and Tete Wise #7 graduated from the school in 2016 and therefore awarded the points to Amos Warner.

The tournament is in three stages: County High School Championship on county level, Regional Championship and the National Championship.

The Veteran Sports Committee divided the country into five regions. Region One has Lofa, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu; Region Two has Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa, and Margibi; Region Three: Montserrado; Region Four: River Cess, Sinoe and Grand Kru; and Region Five: Maryland, River Gee, and Grand Gedeh.

There will be cash prizes and other awards at the end of the finals in Monrovia.