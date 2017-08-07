South Africa: Minister Susan Shabangu Condemns Alleged Violent Actions of Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana

press release

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women, Ms Susan Shabangu, MP, as the Minister entrusted by the State to advance the social, economic, and psychological conditions of women, has received with great shock and disappointment the news of the alleged assault against Mandisa Duma perpetrated by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mduduzi Manana.

The Minister has also listened to a sound clip that purports to be an admission, by the Deputy Minister, to slapping the young woman. In the clip, Manana is heard telling Duma's brother that he slapped her for identifying him as a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgendered and Intersexed (LGBTI) community.

We are also aware that an assault case has been opened, and that SABC journalist, Lumko Jimlongo, has made a statement to the effect of witnessing the incident. We are proud of Lumko and condemn those who stood by and watched. All those who remain silent in the face of violence are accomplices to that violence.

Our role, as leaders -young and old, men and women- is to lead by example. The country has entrusted us to represent it at its highest legislative platforms. This is a task we cannot eschew.

It is most regrettable that this alleged act of violence is perpetrated only a week into Women's Month, which we have themed "Women United in Moving South Africa Forward". It has also happened at a time when the country is tirelessly working to address the high rates of femicide and other brutal acts of violent on women.

As we continue to build a non-sexist society, we urge all women to be fearless to report crimes which infringe upon their opportunities to enjoy the liberties bestowed on them by our hard-earned Constitution- amongst them the right and freedom to dignity and to not be treated unfairly on the basis of being women.

This year, we are also celebrating the year of OR Tambo - who sacrificed his life fighting against racism, classism, and gender discrimination.

OR Tambo was conscious of the urgency for bringing an end to gendered inequalities in all areas of our societies. He called on women to take up their rightful positions as leaders in our society. He also called on women to be brave enough to hold men accountable for gender crimes of all natures.

He said that women have a duty to liberate society from outdated concepts and attitudes about the place and role of women in society and in the development and direction of our revolutionary struggle.

The rationale for this logic, according to OR Tambo, was that the oppressor has a lesser duty to liberate the oppressed than the oppressed themselves.

"I urge that the assault case against the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training be attended to with urgency", said Minister Shabangu.

Issued by: Department of Women