South Africa: 5th Alleged KFC Attacker Hands Himself Over to Cops

Gauteng police say the fifth man, who was allegedly part of a group of six men who assaulted and threatened a couple at a KFC in Pretoria over the weekend, has turned himself in.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the man, accompanied by his lawyer, handed himself over to at the Sinoville police station on Monday morning.

Makhubela could not confirm a court date.

Four other men were arrested on Wednesday and appeared in court on Friday morning.

Makhubela said at the time that the men had been denied bail and remained in custody.

Three of the four men were previously arrested on assault charges.

Makhubela said one man had previously been found guilty of assault and the two others had assault cases pending against them.

Police are still looking for one more suspect in connection with the assault.

In a video that went viral on social media over the weekend, a number of men are seen assaulting people at what appears to be the drive-through of a KFC in Montana, north of Pretoria.

A woman can be heard shouting: "Are you going to hit me? Are you going to hit me?"

The men, who are white, can be heard shouting, "p**s" and "f**k off".

Later, the woman, who is black, can be heard shouting, "don't hit my man".

On Sunday, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula lauded officers for their swift response and the subsequent arrest of the four men.

Mbalula called the attack a racist and barbaric act.

"No race must ever have a false notion of thinking that their own race is superior to the other. The path we have chosen as a country remains the correct one, no matter the difficulty we might face as a nation. United we stand, divided we fall," he said.

