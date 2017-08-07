7 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana Regrets Cubana Incident

I wish to apologise unreservedly to Ms Mandisa Duma, her family, the government of South Africa and all South Africans, and women in particular, for the incident that happened at Cubana Restaurant in Fourways over the weekend.

Regardless of the extreme provocation, I should have exercised restraint. That shameful incident should not have happened. I know that my actions and those of the people in my company have disappointed and hurt many people in the country. As a leader, I should have known better and acted better. I will subject myself fully to the process of the law and give it my full cooperation.

I further note the fake accounts that have been opened in my personal name, showing less remorse to the victim and intended to further tarnish my name.

I also commit myself to, when the time is right, further engage with Ms Duma and her family to apologise, take responsibility and address the harm that has occurred.

I will also meet with my organisation, the ANC, and President Zuma to give a full account of the incident.

Issued by: Department of Higher Education and Training

South Africa

