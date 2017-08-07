7 August 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Africa: Rivals Ex Presidents Mohamud & Sharif Re United At a Kampala Wedding

Former Somali presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed are in Kampala to attend the wedding of prominent Human rights activist Hassan Shire Sheikh.

The two presidential rivals posed for a group photo with Shire and social media in Somalia is a buzz.

Many Somalis on social media express their astonishment at the two ex presidents show of friendship.

Mohamud and Sharif had not seen eye to eye after the hotly contested elections until this Kampala meeting.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni and a number of Somali dignitaries including MPs are expected to attend the wedding.

