The electoral agency has terminated contracts for four presiding officers after it was established they have been gazetted for possible nomination to the Vihiga County Assembly, by the Amani National Congress party.

The move follows a complaint lodged to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) by Governor Moses Akaranga's Progressive Party of Kenya (PPK)

Deputy county returning officer Charles Avedi said the commission has replaced the officers after establishing the claims by PPK as authentic.

TERMINATE

"We found their names on the gazetted list of nomination and quickly resolved to terminate their services," Mr Avedi said.

He added, "We have already communicated to PPK through a letter informing them of the action we have taken."

PPK had noted in its letter that it was concerned that IEBC had employed nominees and candidates of ANC as presiding officers, deputy presiding officers and clerks and said this was a rigging plot.

The names of the four officials were listed in the letter with PPK saying it was unlawful for IEBC to engage people proposed for nomination as election officials and demanded that their services be terminated.

Mr Avedi, the IEBC official, however noted that preparations for the election were complete and assured that the commission was ready to deliver free, fair and credible polls.

ELECTIONS

He noted that election materials had been distributed across the five constituency offices and also noted that IEBC officials have hands on the technology to be used during the exercise.

Some 272,409 registered voters in the county are expected to cast their votes in 548 polling stations.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi is among key leaders who will cast their votes in the county.

Mr Mudavadi's press secretary, Mr Kibisu Kabatesi said his boss will cast his vote at Moses Mudavadi Primary School, Mululu at 9am.