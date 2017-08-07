South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - in the Fight Against Zuma, Principle Shouldn't Be the Loser

analysis

President Jacob Zuma's name is unlikely to be used in history books in the same sentence as "principled". So often principles and rules have been bent to accommodate him and his ambitions - but would it be right to do the same in an effort to oust him from power? By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

It's a decade since those heady days of 2007 when President Jacob Zuma took the ANC grassroots by storm, preaching his gospel in deep isiZulu in party meetings in marquees. He needed to become the party's president, because, his supporters said, it was tradition in the ANC for the deputy to become the president.

They weren't wrong. That's the way the ANC had been doing it up to that point, although the reason they were pushing Zuma were not because of this tradition, but because they wanted Zuma to become president. Mostly they liked the fact that he wasn't Thabo Mbeki and that he was planning to push economic policy to the left.

Among these traditions there was inconsistency in their principles. At the ANC's conference in Polokwane that same year, the party managed to push through a laudable 50-50 gender quota in the national executive...