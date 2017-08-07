Sudan: Minister of Cabinet Affairs Assured On Situations in West Kordofan State

Khartoum — Minister of Council of Ministers, Ahmed Saad Omer, has assured on stability of security situation in West Kordofan State and efforts of the State Government to realize co-existence among the state's social components.

This came when he met on Monday, at the Council of Ministers, the Governor of West Kodofan State , Abul-Qasim Al-Amin Baraka.

The Governor said in a statement to SUANA, that the meeting discussed work being carried out by the Sudan Standard and Metrology Organization (SSMO) to inspect commodities and combat smuggling.

He added that the meeting also tackled the State government endeavors to fight the watery diarrhea.

The Governor said his State is a watery diarrhea-free.