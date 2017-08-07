Sudan: FVP Briefed On Ongoing Preparations for Launching National Industrialization Day

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was informed on ongoing preparations for National Industrialization Day scheduled to be launched on 13rd of current month under aegis of the First Vice-President of the Republic.

This came when the National Prime Minister met the Council of Ministers, Monday , Minister of Industry, Dr Musa Karama and the Minister of State for Industry, Dr Abdo Dawood.

Dr Karama said in a press statement to SUNA, that the National Industrialization Day program includes inauguration of qualitative factories in Bagair and Soba areas and acquainting the First Vice-President on the Ministry's programs, especially the part pertinent to the Continued Industrial Development that targets training of 60 thousand youth on different specializations.

He added the First Vice-President would also be briefed on surveys conducted by the Ministry in collaboration with the States about factories, which have come to standstill in order to bring them back into the production cycle.