7 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: CIPF Honors Minister of Interior

Khartoum — The Council for International People's Friendship (CIPF) honored in a celebration , on Sunday , Minister of Interior and Deputy Chairman of the Sudan-South Africa Friendship Society, Gen.(police), Dr Hamid Mannan.

The event was attended by the CIPF Secretary-General, Engineer Abdul-Monem Al-Sunni, Secretary of the Sino-Arab Relations Association, Ahmed Abdul-Rahman, Commissioner at Khartoum State Headquarters, Dr Amira Abu Taweela, Chairman of the Sudan-South Africa People Friendship Society, Dr Ali Yousif and a number of diplomats and holders of constitutional and executive posts.

Dr Mannan said the CIPF works for cementing the people's diplomatic ties with peoples of the World, pointing out the Council has significant role in the area pf popular diplomatic work internally and externally.

The Minister of Interior announces support to the Sudanese-South African People's Friendship Society.

Engineer Al-Sunni indicated to popular diplomatic ties that link Sudan and South Africa and cooperation between the people of Sudan and the South African people in all fields, stressing the CIPF support to all activities carried out by the Sudan-South Africa People's Friendship Society.

Engineer Al-Sunni explained that Mannan was honored because he was one of the distinguished sons of Sudan and for his certificates, experiences, books, researches and studies.

