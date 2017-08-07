Uganda's Defence Attaché to Congo Dies

Brig Geoffrey Kyabihende, Uganda's Defence attaché to the Democratic Republic of Congo has died.

He died at Nakasero Hospital on Monday of natural illness, according to a statement by the army spokesman, Brig Richard Karemire.

He said Brig Kyabihende has served in DR Congo since 2014.

"He has been an illustrious, highly trained, dedicated officer and a gentleman whose services will be greatly missed by the UPDF fraternity," Brig Karemire said.

Brig Kyabihende was a company commander in 3rd Battalion under Col. Lumumba at the time of the NRM/NRm liberation of Uganda in 1986 and rose to the level of Brigade and Division commander in various NRM/ UPDF unit and formations during the time of service, according to the statement.

The fallen officer also served as Director Liaison NRA/ British Military training, deputy camp commandant and Chairman Division Court Martial Land force headquarters- Bombo as well as Cantonment Commander, Magamaga.

Brig. Karemire said burial arrangement in Kazo District for the fallen general would be announced later.