Liberia: PYPP Assure GOL, Partners of Bridging Professionals Gap

The executive director of the President's Young Professionals Program (PYPP), Hh Zaizay, has assured the government of Liberia and partners of helping to breach the country's 'professionals gap.'

The PYPP was launched in 2009 by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and is now Liberia's premier and most competitive program for qualified youth transitioning into the civil service.

Zaizay said the PYPP, which is a two-year fellowship, continues to place recent college graduates in important government roles and provide them with training and mentorship as they support government's priorities.

Director Zaizay said the PYPP continues to fill a critical capacity and leadership gap in the government by creating a new generation of professionals who will promote good governance and increase delivery of services and sustain democratic gains.

In six years, he said, "The program has recruited and trained over 120 young leaders and placed them within government. 95 percent of them continue to work in their assigned ministries and agencies and are poised to become the next generation of leaders in the civil service, quickly building Liberia's capacity and establishing a cadre of talented young people in government."

Zaizay made the disclosure on Thursday in Monrovia when he officially launched the eight recruitment exercise in partnership with the Civil Service Agency (CSA). He urged female candidates in the ensuing elections to exert efforts to win rather than going into the race only to make history.

He said yesterday's program is intended to create the next generation of qualified professionals who are able and committed to work for the people, thereby increasing sector capacity and contributing to good governance and strong leadership.

"Applicants should have a history of service to community or school through involvement in extracurricular activities, be law abiding Liberian nationals and not older than 35 years; college or university graduate in any discipline; a strong and verbal English communication skills; fast learner; resourceful and able to work under pressure in a fast-paced professional working environment," Zaizay said.

He, therefore, encouraged qualified and interested high school graduates who desire and are committed to working for the government to apply, adding, "We hope to continue this initiative up to 2021."